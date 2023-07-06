scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar overcomes all the torture and pain done by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani during Captaincy task

To prove her captaincy, Jiya Shankar had to sit on a throne in the garden area and stay put for 3 hours in Bigg Boss OTT 2

By Shweta Ghadashi
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, viewers witnessed drama unfold yet again.

To prove her captaincy, Jiya Shankar had to sit on a throne in the garden area and stay put for 3 hours until someone could try and make her get up. The contestants were allowed to put various items on her and make her get up.

Abhishek Malhan initially tried to put red chilli powder in her eyes but everyone stopped him, Bebika and Manisha Rani kept spraying shaving foam on her and contestants even put aftershave on her skin right after the chilli powder and other ingredients to amplify the pain. Jiya cried and called them evil but refused to get up.

Avinash Sachdev, who is Jiya’s close friend kept going and putting water on her to ease her pain which led to him getting into an argument with other contestants. Jad Hadid also got into a heated argument with the contestants because he couldn’t stand seeing Jiya get hurt.

Jiya Shankar overcomes all the pain and eventually stays put for 3 hours which leads her to become the captain of the house again for this week. She then thanks god and heads in for a shower

