scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani flaunts her hotness to woo Habibi Jad Hadid

 It seems that 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestants have been bitten by the love bug as after Jia Shankar, contestant Manisha Rani was seen flirting with co-housemate Jad Hadid.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani flaunts her hotness to woo Habibi Jad Hadid
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani flaunts her hotness to woo Habibi Jad Hadid

 It seems that ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants have been bitten by the love bug as after Jia Shankar, contestant Manisha Rani was seen flirting with co-housemate Jad Hadid.

Jad and Manisha entered the house together and ever since, their chemistry has been brewing.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha was seen wearing an orange dress and trying to woo Jad. We are totally loving their chemisty in the house.

Jad and contestant Akanksha Puri were seen having a conversation over evening tea. The two were seen teaching each other to say “I love you” in their respective mother tongues.”

Capture
Bigg boss ott 2: manisha rani flaunts her hotness to woo habibi jad hadid
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Colombia upset Germany in international friendly
Next article
TN minister Senthil Balaji undergoes surgery, stable (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN minister Senthil Balaji undergoes surgery, stable (Ld)

Sports

Colombia upset Germany in international friendly

Health & Lifestyle

How yoga is beneficial for our overall health

News

It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with baby boy

News

'Wednesday' overtakes 'Stranger Things' Season 4 as most watched English show

News

Pakistani fans slam 'Bollywoodwallahs' on 'Pasoori' remake in Kartik, Kiara's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

News

'Sun Sajni' singer Piyush Mehroliyaa didn't know his voice will be used for Kartik Aaryan

News

Jisshu Sengupta opens up about working with Kajol, Tanuja; draws similarities

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan

News

Yoga helps Shilpa Shetty stay calm focused, weight training does the trick for strength

Health & Lifestyle

Eating disorders, self-harm rose among teenage girls during pandemic: Lancet

Technology

India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Technology

Samsung bringing interactive yoga experience on TVs

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

News

Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins

Sports

Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain

News

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

News

Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US