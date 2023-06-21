Bigg boss ott 2: manisha rani flaunts her hotness to woo habibi jad hadid

It seems that ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants have been bitten by the love bug as after Jia Shankar, contestant Manisha Rani was seen flirting with co-housemate Jad Hadid.

Jad and Manisha entered the house together and ever since, their chemistry has been brewing.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha was seen wearing an orange dress and trying to woo Jad. We are totally loving their chemisty in the house.

Jad and contestant Akanksha Puri were seen having a conversation over evening tea. The two were seen teaching each other to say “I love you” in their respective mother tongues.”