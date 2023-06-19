Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid

A lot has been happening in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. While it has been entertaining the audience, Prakash Kumar, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, faced an unprecedented eviction from the house just hours after the grand premiere.

His unapologetic behaviour marked the first-ever eviction of its kind in the history of the show. Talking about the latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani is seen flirting with Lebanese actor-model Jad Hadid.

Manisha Rani, a popular social media influencer from Bihar, entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house alongside Jad Hadid on the grand premiere.

In the video, Manisha can be heard saying, “I won’t leave you and will connect my heart to your heart.” To which Jad replied, “Can I have tea?” In response, Manisha adds, “I have you! I love you to the moon and back. I love you like no one love you.” Further, Jad asks if Manisha would like to kiss him. Manisha blushes and kisses Jad on his cheeks.