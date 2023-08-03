scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt wondered if Sunny Leone was right choice for 'Jism 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, August 3 (IANS) As the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ draws closer, the reality show’s house is witnessing a lot more action and drama. After Abhishek, Jad and Jiya had their teary eyed encounters with their families, Pooja Bhatt just met her father Mahesh Bhatt where she revealed that she had asked him whether Sunny Leone was a good choice for the film ‘Jism 2’.

The filmmaker revealed to the contestants that this was not the first time he made an appearance in ‘Bigg Boss’ house — this was his second time.

She said: “You know, interestingly my father is coming for the second time in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. The first time he had come was when Sunny Leone was in Season 5 of Bigg Boss”.

“So that time I wanted to cast her (Sunny Leone) for my film ‘Jism 2’. That time I couldn’t wait for six months to know if she is interested or not to work in my film. She had never worked in films before,” Pooja added.

She then revealed just how Sunny Leone got the gig, saying “So I told him that you will have to go because he can tell in 2 seconds whether someone is capable of acting in a film or not. He specially came to ‘Bigg Boss’ to meet her.”

“He informed her that Pooja is making a film, are you interested in working with her? She said yes and we did it.”

Pooja Bhatt went as far as to call ‘Bigg Boss’ the lucky charm of the Bhatt family because this was where they met Sunny Leone and this indeed proved lucky for them.

But luck does not always play out, as happened on August 2 when Pooja Bhatt lost to her competitor Abhishek Malhan in the ‘Ticket to Finale Week’ with Abhishek winning the entry card into the grand finale.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nitin Desai’s funeral at his Raigad studio on Friday afternoon
Next article
Germany fall in group stage for first time at FIFA Women's World Cup
This May Also Interest You
News

Joe Jonas reveals most embarrassing moment onstage

Sports

Germany fall in group stage for first time at FIFA Women's World Cup

News

Nitin Desai’s funeral at his Raigad studio on Friday afternoon

Sports

Delhi court to hear arguments on framing of charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan from Aug 9

Technology

India smartphone market dips 10% YoY, Apple logs 61% growth

News

Pariva Pranati on the first cat she rescued at Mumbai's Film City

News

Deepshikha Nagpal, her 'second unit' enjoys pulling pranks on Iqbal Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Captain Sam Kerr returns to training as Australia's belief grows

Technology

DPDP Bill will create punitive consequences for platforms exploiting Indians' data: MoS IT

Dialogues

OMG 2 Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful dialogues

News

Trevor Noah replaced by Kal Penn as host for 'The Daily Show'

Technology

Webb spots never seen before dusty objects in 'El Gordo' galaxy cluster

News

Tanvi Dogra on 'Parineetii': It's been incredible journey peeling layers of 'Neetii'

News

New version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' brings modern flavour to iconic dance number

Technology

HackerOne to lay off 12% of workforce due to global economic slowdown

Sports

SA20: MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of upcoming auction

Sports

DC Open: Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils advance to third round

News

Manuj on working with Rajkummar in 'Guns…': Added extra layer of excitement

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US