Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan caught smoking on the stage

Host Salman Khan made his way back to the sets of the reality show to school the contestants on their performance for the past week

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been making headlines ever since it started streaming on June 17. Host Salman Khan made his way back to the sets of the reality show to school the contestants on their performance for the past week.

However, he appeared to be smoking during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Photos and videos of the Bollywood superstar holding a cigarette in his hand have also surfaced online.

Salman Khan returned to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was dressed in a formal outfit as he spoke to the contestants. He wore a checkered shirt and a pair of pants. Some viewers noticed a cigarette in Salman’s hand as he came on stage. The pictures and videos soon started doing the rounds on social media.

Shweta Ghadashi
