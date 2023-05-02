Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath ka ‘Mood Kharaab’ hai?!

Prime Video announced the global premiere of the stand-up special, ‘Mood Kharaab’. Shot in London, the stand-up special is performed by Biswa Kalyan Rath in his trademark rant style where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as The Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, childhood frustration and how the world is an irritating place.

Speaking about his special, Biswa Kalyan Rath shared, “I have been associated with Prime Video since 2017 when my first stand-up special ‘Biswa Mast Aadmi’ premiered on the service. Since then, we have collaborated for Comicstaan Seasons 1 and 2 and now with yet another stand-up special, I feel life has come full circle.”

“It was really amazing to work again with my friend and one of the best comedians in India Kanan Gill, who has directed the special. Capturing the mood of the world and audiences nowadays, I explored relatable topics like online shopping, childhood frustration, Metaverse in my new special. Laughter is the best medicine, and with Mood Kharaab, I hope I can bring a much-needed dose of it in everyone’s lives.”

Produced by OML Productions and directed by Kanan Gill, Mood Kharaab will premiere on May 5.