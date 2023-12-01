‘Campus Beats’ season 3 trailer promises high-octane drama, dance & rivalries

The teen drama series ‘Campus Beats’, which stars ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor Shantanu Maheshwari, is set to return with its final season. The trailer for the final season of the show was unveiled on Friday and it promises a lot of drama as the students navigate their life with challenges that define their life on the college campus.

Packed with romance, mystery and dance, the trailer shows a palpable chemistry between the characters of Ishaan and Netra. It also shows intense dance battles and new equations. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the high-drama moments of the students at M.A.D. with romance, rage, dance, and danger.

The relationships take turns with new dynamics, secrets and fierce drama igniting the intensity of war among the two rival gangs in college.

Expressing his excitement for the finale, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “I am thrilled to be back as Ishaan in Campus Beats and see how the character has grown stronger and more focused over the seasons. He is gaining new dimensions in his relationships and is ready to conquer the dancing throne despite his love for Netra.”

He further mentioned: “The story will interestingly unfold all the drama with new twists and lots of dancing, concluding the finale of Ishaan and Netra’s journey. I hope the viewers will shower this season with love and support as they did for the past seasons of ‘Campus Beats’.”

Created by Palki Malhotra, the series features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

The final season of ‘Campus Beats’ will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from December 5, 2023.