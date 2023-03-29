scorecardresearch
Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen next in 'Gaslight', says she messaged actor Saif Ali Khan to talk about working with his actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan.

By News Bureau
Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen next in ‘Gaslight’, says she messaged actor Saif Ali Khan to talk about working with his actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The actress was working with Saif Ali Khan in the 2018 film ‘Baazaar’ when Sara made her debut into the film industry with ‘Kedarnath’, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Having worked with both father and daughter, Chitrangda was all praises for them.

Talking about this, Chitrangda Singh said, “It’s so strange that she (Sara Ali Khan) was doing her first film at that time when Saif Ali Khan and I were shooting for a film and now I am working with her.”

“I messaged Saif saying how wonderful his daughter is and how happy I was to work with her. She is lovely and has great energy on set. I had a great time working with both of them.”

‘Gaslight’ is a murder mystery and a classic whodunit. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The thriller also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev amongst others.

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film
Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!
