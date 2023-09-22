Comedy Drama ‘Kumari Srimathi’, a tale about a young woman’s aspirations and traditions, trailer unveiled

Prime Video today launched the rib-tickling trailer of the Telugu comedy-drama, ‘Kumari Srimathi’. Directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the series stars Nithya Menen along with Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles. Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjayanthi Entertainments with a legacy of 50 years, the seven-episode Telugu series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 28 with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The trailer of Kumari Srimathi takes the viewers into the life of a 30-year-old single woman, named Srimathi (Menen) and her dysfunctional family. Set in a remote village in East Godavari, Srimathi, who is a strong-willed woman, decides to open a bar and a restaurant in her village to reclaim her ancestral home. A series of hilarity follows when Srimathi overcomes various social and moral barriers along the way.

“Kumari Srimathi will be always special to me. It made me draw so much from a part of my life that is very dear to me. Every character in this series is an extension of somebody I have seen. And Kumari is my favourite among them – a fighter but has her vulnerabilities, cocky but is kind hearted, loving but has her fears.”

“And it is joy for the writer when he sees the truth being translated on to the screen by one of the best actresses in the country, I think after a long time we are seeing a part of the Telugu speaking states that we haven’t seen in long time onscreen. I’m excited to bring this to you Prime Video,” said Screenplay, Dialogues Writer and Creator Srinivas Avasarla.

Speaking about the series, Director Gomtesh Upadhye said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Kumari Srimathi to audiences across the globe. The series perfectly blends comedy and drama, portraying relatable characters and situations that everyone will definitely enjoy watching. With its refreshing storyline, Kumari Srimathi weaves a narrative around a typical family that we are confident will strike a chord with viewers from all backgrounds. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and extend our reach to a diverse audience who can watch the series in a language of their preference. We are all looking forward to audience to watch the series and have a good time.”

“I’ve always liked playing characters that defy the societal constructs and stereotypes of an ideal woman. When I came across Srimathi’s character, it felt like a breath of fresh air. The script is simple yet impactful approach to portraying a woman’s journey in a male-dominated workspace offered me new and insightful perspectives as an actor. Prime Video as a streaming service has enabled local stories and artists to have global relevance. After associating with the brand for titles like Breathe: Into the Shadows and Modern Love Hyderabad, I am glad to return with yet another extraordinary story. I believe thousands of women will feel a connection with story, who are all living their individual stories battling patriarchy,” said lead actor Nithya Menen.

“Kumari Srimathi resonates with a lot of today’s women – breaking the stereotypical myths and going on to achieving their dreams. It has been a three-year journey with Srimathi and this is very close to my heart,” said the producer Swapna Dutt.

Srimathi is a 30 year old unmarried woman, with a dead end job, a dysfunctional family and a goal to win back her ancestral house. For that, she needs to raise a lot of money in a short period of time. Seeing a business opportunity, she decides to start a bar in her village. This is the journey of Srimathi, battling various societal and moral obstacles along the way, one of which is her name itself.