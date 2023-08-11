scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

Actress Daisy Shah and actor Sharib Hashmi are set to star in the upcoming webseries titled 'The Ghost of Gandhi'.

By Agency News Desk
Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'
Daisy Shah | Sharib Hashmi | The Ghost of Gandhi

Actress Daisy Shah and actor Sharib Hashmi are set to star in the upcoming webseries titled ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’. The story will revolve around a female journalist played by Daisy while Sharib will be playing the role of a social activist.

The upcoming web series which will offer another perspective on Mahatma Gandhi, indulging in historical debate packing a good strong dose of entertainment, which will be coupled with strong social messages.

Other than Daisy and Sharib, the series also stars Atul Shrivastava, Brijendra Kala and Deepak Kalra.

The series is helmed by writer-director Manish Kishore, who has written films such as ‘Kashi In Search of Ganga’, ‘Raan’ and even some episodes of ‘C.I.D’.

Manish is also directing Swara Bhaskar’s upcoming Film ‘Mrs Falani’ which is yet to release.

‘The Ghost of Gandhi’ webseries is produced by Sofia Agarwal, Three Arrows production and Seeta Films.

The teaser of the series will be unveiled on August 14.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location
Next article
Scientists say EG.5.1 will not cause a severe Covid infection
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

News

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

Technology

X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period 

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sam Kerr to start in Australia's quarterfinal if deemed fit

Technology

Scientists say EG.5.1 will not cause a severe Covid infection

Technology

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location

Technology

China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech

News

‘Inflector Hu Main’ is more than just entertainment

News

IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' & 'Jubilee' win top honours

Technology

Study links common cold virus to potentially fatal blood clotting disorder

News

BTS singer V unleashes waterworks with music video of his single 'Rainy Days'

Health & Lifestyle

India continues to grapple with demand-supply gap in organ donations

News

‘IBD 3’: Deparna Goswami gets new name ‘Bijlee’ from singer Kavita Seth

Review

Movie Review | Gadar 2 | Action packed nostalgia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US