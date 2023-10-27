scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Deepika has set rules which I need to follow,’ says Ranveer Singh

By Agency News Desk
'Deepika has set rules which I need to follow,' says Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has revealed the ground rules that his wife Deepika Padukone has set for him to follow before he transitions into his next character. The power couple of B-Town have graced the couch of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8.

They have once again captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting appearance on the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

They have spilled the beans on their marriage, proposal and more.

While Ranveer is widely appreciated for the diverse roles he plays, here are some ground rules of Deepika that he has to follow before he transitions into his next character.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said: “There are some ground rules, I have to inform her about my haircuts, my drastic change in look beforehand so that it doesn’t come across as a rude shock.”

Explaining her rules, Deepika said: “He leaves home as one person in the morning and comes home like some other person”.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pic. Sourceranveersingh
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Eisai-Biogen’s new injectable Alzheimer's drug shows promise
Next article
'It becomes whodunit scenario,' says Ram Madhvani on 'Aarya 3'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US