scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Depth, complexity of ‘Duranga’ role challenged Amit Sadh

By Agency News Desk

Actor Amit Sadh, who will be seen playing a defining role in the upcoming second season of the streaming series ‘Duranga’, has shared that the role posed a challenge for him unlike any other of his characters.

‘Duranga’ is the Indian adaptation of the popular K-drama ‘Flower of Evil’, and is gearing up for its return with the highly anticipated second season. Amit, who left audiences intrigued with his brief appearance in Season 1, is all set to take centre stage in season 2.

Talking about his part in the series, Amit shared, “I am excited for people to see me in a new avatar in Duranga Season 2. It’s an extension of my character from Season 1, and I’m sure people will be pleasantly surprised”.

He further mentioned: “This role is really intense and very different from my previous characters, and I hope the audience will enjoy it. The depth and complexity of this character challenged me as an actor, and I gave it my all to bring something special to the screen.”

‘Duranga – Two Shades of a Lie’ also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami in lead roles.

The show, produced by Rose Audio Visuals, debuted on August 19 and quickly gained popularity among viewers. The second season brings even more suspense, thrills, and surprises, making it a must-watch for fans of the series. The second season of the show will soon drop on ZEE5.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jason Statham: ‘Expendables’ movies are essentially escapism
Next article
Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US