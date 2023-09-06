Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Shehnaaz Gill calls Shilpa Shetty a ‘fitness queen’ and shares lovely pictures from the set

Shehnaaz Gill, the girl with a beautiful style, continues to enchant us with her perfect sense of fashion. She has been an amazing influencer and is currently hosting her show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Only recently, the actress dazzled us with a gorgeous rust-orange kurta combo, demonstrating her ability to wear vivid colors with ease.

As we wait for the next appearance on her show, we can’t help but wonder what style she’ll show us next. Shehnaaz continues to inspire us with her charming personality and distinct sense of fashion. And, we look forward to her next stunning appearance with ‘desi vibes’.

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled

The multicolored top had an abstract traditional design on it, which added a touch of cultural appeal to her attire. The top’s figure-hugging shape accentuated Shehnaaz’s curves. The plunging neckline gave an extra layer of attraction to her ensemble, making it look mesmerizing.

Shehnaaz shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, ‘Had the immense pleasure of having fitness queen and a wonderful human @theshilpashetty on my show! Watch out for this one on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill soon’