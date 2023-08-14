scorecardresearch
Dibyendu Bhattacharya starts shooting for third season of 'Undekhi'

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has started shooting for the third season of his streaming show 'Undekhi' in Manali.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya starts shooting for third season of 'Undekhi'
Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for his work in ‘Maqbool’, ‘Dev.D’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Black Friday’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Rocket Boys’, has started shooting for the third season of his streaming show ‘Undekhi’ in Manali.

The series depicts the two aspects of the society – the influential people who are drunk on power and think they can get away with anything, and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice. The first season of the series began with the murder of a dancer during a wedding, the events leading up to which are captured in the camera of the wedding photography team.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Dibyendu said: “The response to ‘Undekhi’ has been overwhelming and I am grateful to the audiences for appreciating my character DSP Barun Ghosh. The enigma the series has created is a testament to the dedication of the entire team.”

He further mentioned: “I am grateful for the audience’s appreciation of my role, and I’m excited to delve even deeper into the character in ‘Undekhi 3’.”

In the series, Dibyendu essays the role of DSP Barun Ghosh. His performance in the previous two seasons has earned widespread appreciation from the audience and the critics alike.

‘Undekhi’ streams on Sony LIV.

