scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Dimple Kapadia couldn't recognise Deepak Dobriyal on 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' set

Dimple Kapadia said that she has seen actor Deepak Dobriyal before but his transformation for 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' was unimaginable and that she could not recognise him.

By Agency News Desk
Dimple Kapadia couldn't recognise Deepak Dobriyal on 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' set
Dimple Kapadia couldn't recognise Deepak Dobriyal on 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' set

Veteran Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia said that she has seen actor Deepak Dobriyal before but his transformation for ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ was unimaginable and that she could not recognise him.

Talking about her reaction, Dimple said: “Homi Adajania’s sets are the most fun sets to be on but also the most strict one. For Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, we were leaving ourselves to become people we have only read about in scripts. However, the most surprising person on the set was Deepak Dobriyal.”

“I have seen him before but his transformation for this show was unimaginable really. He approached me and tried to have a conversation with me but I just couldn’t place him. I didn’t recognise him so ended up having an awkward chat and moved on.”

Dimple called Deepak a “surprise element.”

She added: Later, Deepak spoke to Homi (Adajania) about it to check if I was trying to remain in my character and maintain a cold stance with him but then Homi explained it to him that I couldn’t recognise him. So, I would say from all of us combined, Deepak Dobriyal was the surprise element of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo.”

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'No energy to be glammed up for my first post as a mother,' says Gauahar Khan
Next article
Experion Technologies to hire 1.5K IT professionals, expand global footprint
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US