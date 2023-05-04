scorecardresearch
Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays a drug lord in the upcoming streaming series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', feels that the audience is now open to badass female characters on the screen and that the cinema in India largely has evolved for the good.

The series will showcase women taking the charge of the story with guns, drugs and badassery at their disposal.

Talking about the changing attitude of the audience, Dimple Kapadia said: “I think while these themes have always been present in cinema, it seems that audiences are becoming more accepting of them and seeking out content that pushes the boundaries. It’s important to recognise that cinema is a reflection of society, and that society itself is becoming more accepting of these themes.”

She added: “We cannot ignore the fact that there is a growing appetite for content that explores darker and more taboo subjects. As artists, it’s our job to navigate this landscape with care and sensitivity, while still pushing the boundaries and exploring new grounds. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience to decide what they want to watch, and as artistes, our job is to create content that resonates with them.”

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5.

