scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Director Ananjay Raghuraj, who is gearing up for the release of 'Khiladi' feels that it is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of the reach of OTT.

By Agency News Desk

Director Ananjay Raghuraj, who is gearing up for the release of his romantic-action film ‘Khiladi’ starring Pradeep Pandey ‘Chintu’ popularly known as Pandey ji ka beta and Sahar Afsa in lead roles, feels that it is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of the reach of OTT.

The director said: “I hail from Motihari, Bihar, which is hardcore Bhojpuri-speaking, so I understand the pulse of the audience and their taste in Bhojpuri movies. The story has been written by Veeru Thakur ji who has written many successful Bhojpuri movies and after hearing it, I was convinced that I wanted to make this film.”

The film follows the story of Rahul who belongs to a very poor family struggling to meet ends. Debt-ridden Rahul decides to go to London to earn money so that he can pay off all his debt because if he does not repay the loan, he will have to marry Surya’s daughter who is the Bahubali (Goon) of the village. In London, Rahul meets an Indian girl Pratiksha at a party.

He further mentioned: “I feel, right now is a great time for Bhojpuri movies since Jio Studios has entered this space and a platform like Jio Cinema is making it available for the audience. Earlier we would release films on Youtube and the reach of television is limited. The films that we were not able to reach the audience earlier, now we are able to do that. Not just that, as makers we now have the courage to make more quality Bhojpuri films.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha, ‘Khiladi’ will be available to stream Jio Cinema from June 4.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health
Next article
Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2

Sports

Uncapped Joylord Gumbie named in Zimbabwe squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Makers of Malayalam action thriller 'Bazooka' release Mammootty's first look

News

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US