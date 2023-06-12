scorecardresearch
Director obsessed with hitting John Wick from different angles: Keanu Reeves

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is known for the ‘John Wick’ movies, has shared that the director of the film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′, Chad Stahelski, is obsessed with poking the character of John Wick through many angles and the situations of other characters.

Dishing out some interesting details on the ‘John Wick’ series, the actor said, “Chad really hooked into this idea of trying to study John Wick through the situations of other characters, and he was really drawn to the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“And so, enters Donnie Yen as Cain, and Shamir Anderson as the tracker, we have Hiroyuki Sanada, who I worked with on ‘47 Ronin’, he has a daughter who’s working with him, and that’s the incomparable Rina Sawayama, and then the antagonist of the piece, the Marquis, Bill Skarsgard.”

He continued, “You’re kinda following their stories as they’re trying to get John Wick and, Cain and John Wick have a past, the tracker is kind of a younger character, who’s kind of outside of it was not an assassin but and kind of takes a deal to force to become an assassin.”

He added, “And these characters come after John. And then there are moments where we have to work together against the table. So that dynamic is a way of opening up the world. Who are these other characters that exist in this world? And then how do they interact with John? How does John interact with them?”

‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ will stream in India from June 23, 2023, on Lionsgate Play.

