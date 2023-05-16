scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

Director Sandeep Modi, who has gone behind the camera for Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager', spoke about his favourite Superheros and shared his view on Iron Man.

By Agency News Desk
Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man
Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

Director Sandeep Modi, who has gone behind the camera for Hindi adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’, spoke about his favourite Superheros and shared his view on Iron Man.

He said: “Love Iron man! Simple reason, he came through when it was fashionable for superheroes to be bogged down by the idea of having superpowers. The responsibility was great but it felt like a curse to be one. But with Iron Man, here was a super hero who was unabashed and didn’t mind for once enjoying his powers.”

The director likes ‘Ant-Man’ too “as he again breaks the mould.”

Modi said: “The fact that he cares for his daughter and does everything just to keep her safe and happy is a beautiful feeling, and makes him a superhero one can connect with. Love Paul rudds portrayal of the superhero!”

“From friends to other comedies to now, such a joy to see him on screen! And then Michelle peiffer! From seeing her in grease to scar face, she is an icon! Can’t wait to see her take one of these iconic franchises ahead!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘In our family, we age backwards,’ says Shah Rukh Khan after getting Gauri Khan’s age wrong
Next article
Jamie Foxx, daughter make big announcement weeks after health scare
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Grateful of IT Minister's acknowledgment of our user safety efforts in India: WhatsApp

Health & Lifestyle

US man's rare Alzheimer's mutation delayed onset of disease by 2 decades

Technology

Redington posts 27% revenue growth in FY23 with PAT of Rs 1,393 cr

Technology

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi HC on Grover, BharatPe dispute

Sports

Archer ruled out for rest of English summer with recurrence of an elbow injury

Health & Lifestyle

Apple unveils new tools for cognitive, speech, vision accessibility in its products

News

Sandhya Mridul says Jodha in 'Taj' is a mark of strength

Technology

7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for big corporates

Technology

Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz

News

Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square: Has been a dream to take Indian hip-hop to international stage

Health & Lifestyle

US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech

News

Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'

Technology

OnMobile launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Sports

Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Sports

IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

Health & Lifestyle

Dry cleaning chemical may raise risk for Parkinson's by 70%: Study

News

Internet isn’t pleased with Priyanka Chopra on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast after being called gay

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US