Director Ruchi Narain says casting for 'Karma Talwar' was very tricky

The director of ‘Karmma Calling’ Ruchi Narain has opened up on casting Namrata Sheth for the role of Karma Talwar, and shared that it was very tricky to cast for this character.

Karma Talwar and Ahaan Kothari’s (played by Varun Sood) love interest is known for her wit and her mysterious character which is very layered and when director Ruchi was casting for the part — this is exactly what she looked out for — a person who was the perfect blend of these qualities.

Talking about casting Namrata, Ruchi said: “The casting of Karma Talwar’s character was very tricky. In the story her character does some of the most unsympathetic and unfavourable things.”

“The casting director showed me one shot of Namrata where she was looking over her shoulder and I was just mesmerised. When I saw her test I realised what drew me to her in that photograph. She looked like a wounded person and had a very wounded vibe,” shared Ruchi.

The director said when she is casting she tries to understand the essential vibe of the person and what I can communicate through this vibe.

“The reason why Karma is doing everything she is doing in the show is because she’s been immensely hurt and what has happened with her is extremely unjust. So the core of it is that she is wounded and to cover that she has developed this very strong, stern, almost impermeable exterior where she does not show her emotions.

“When you see her in the show, despite everything she is doing, somewhere you don’t believe that she is really what she is showing to be and as the show goes on, those layers start unraveling,” added Ruchi.

The guilty pleasure series ‘Karmma Calling’ features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.