Divya Agarwal steps out of her comfort zone for a drowning scene in 'Fuh se Fantasy'

Known for her appearances on reality shows, actress, model and dancer Divya Agarwal has opened up about a drowning scene in the romantic drama series ‘Fuh se Fantasy’, that pushed her boundaries beyond her comfort zone.

Divya has embarked on a transformative journey with her current role as Anjali in ‘Fuh se Fantasy’. The show explores various aspects of personal fantasies.

Talking about the same, Divya said: “The scene that truly tested my limits was when I had to portray drowning. It was challenging because I’m actually a proficient swimmer, and simulating drowning felt unnatural. I found myself repeatedly floating upwards, struggling to get it right. This process took some time and even impacted my well-being, underscoring its difficulty.”

She added: “Stepping beyond the familiar is a beautiful aspect of our humanity. Personally, I’ve always embraced this idea, and this project was no exception. Immersing myself in it was genuinely exciting; I didn’t need exhaustive preparation. The thrill was akin to a sleepless night before a school field trip, and I’m genuinely happy with the outcome.”

The show stars Milind Soman, Divya, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M. Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das, Anuj Sachdeva. Delving into the complexities of human emotions, the series paints a vivid canvas of modern relationships that unapologetically embrace their fantasies.

This season unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that delves into the myriad facets of love, passion, and fulfillment. With an artistic blend of enchantment and reality, the characters embark on journeys of self-discovery, entangled in enthralling scenarios that were once confined to their wildest imaginations, but now are coming true.

It is streaming on JioCinema.