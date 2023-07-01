scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Divyanka Tripathi says her upcoming web series will stream on Jio

Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that her web series will be launched in mid-July and the teaser of the show will be out soon

By Agency News Desk
Divyanka Tripathi says her upcoming web series will stream on Jio
Divyanka Tripathi _ pic courtesy instagram

Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that her web series will be launched in mid-July and the teaser of the show will be out soon. The actress was attending an award ceremony in Mumbai, where she revealed about her new show.

She said: “It is an announcement that my new web series is soon going to be released in Mid July. The series will stream on Jio Studios. I am very excited about this project. I am very sure everybody will love it and you can enjoy it together with your family members. The teaser will be launched very soon.”

The actress recently went to South Africa to participate in the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Sharing her experience, she said: “It was a super exciting experience. I was sent to South Africa as a challenger. When you enter the show as a challenger, you have a greater sense of responsibility. I had to perform two stunts there. I really enjoyed being there as Rohit [Shetty] Sir is always very welcoming.”

Talking about the contestants this season, she said: “This season, the contestants are very balanced. They all are doing really well.I am very happy with their performances. They all are very good people.”

Pic. Sourcedivyankatripathidahiya
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifier: West Indies out of qualification race after embarrassing 7-wicket loss to Scotland
Next article
GPBL Season 2: Teams auction concludes with a record online bid for Bengaluru franchise
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US