Today, Prime Video released the trailer for the shocking new docuseries ‘Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe’. In the trailer, former members share their personal experiences in the Twin Flames Universe, uncovering the appalling methods of group leaders Jeff and Shaleia Divine. While the two promise that their followers will find harmonious union and the romance of eternity with their ultimate lover, the extreme lengths that members go to spark questions about the alleged cult’s real motives. How far will Jeff and Shaleia go to find their followers’ ultimate true love?

Based on journalist Alice Hines’ investigation, and directed by two-time Primetime Emmy winner Marina Zenovich, the series unveils the dark truth behind the Twin Flames Universe, an alleged online love cult.

From encouraging rabid pursuit of exes, to attempting to influence members’ gender identities, each episode uncovers unimaginable realities behind the popular online community.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is produced by Amazon Studios, Dorothy Street Pictures, MGM Television, Escape Artists and PMZ Pictures. Julia Nottingham, Marina Zenovich, Alice Hines, Sam Starbuck, P.G. Morgan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Jordan Edelstein serve as executive producers.

The three-part docuseries premieres on Prime Video on Friday, October 6.