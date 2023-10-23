scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Drashti Dhami's acting approach: Embraces the zone, trusts director's guidance

Drashti Dhami, has opened up on the emotional journey of her character, and shared how she gets into the zone, and listens to her director while doing any scene.

By Agency News Desk
Drashti Dhami's acting approach Embraces the zone, trusts director's guidance
Drashti Dhami's acting approach Embraces the zone, trusts director's guidance _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Drashti Dhami, who will be seen reprising her role in the season 2 of the crime thriller series ‘Duranga’, has opened up on the emotional journey of her character, and shared how she gets into the zone, and listens to her director while doing any scene.

‘Duranga’ is an official adaptation of the Korean show, ‘Flower of Evil’. New mysteries brew and come to light as the characters of Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh are engaged in an epic showdown to reclaim their identities in the new season.

Talking about season two, Drashti said: “Season 2 has a lot of twists and turns, complex emotions; it’s darker and scarier. The series is shot well and there is a lot of fun coming up in season 2.”

On her character’s graph, the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ fame actress said: “I don’t really think much while doing any scene, I just get into the zone, and just listen to the director.”

“Also, what happens is when you do season 1 and season 2, you are invested in the character emotionally. It’s just like you keep reading and keep going with the flow and that’s how the journey goes,” she shared.

If there was an added pressure to do well in season two, Drashti said: “Not really, I didn’t take any pressure for season 2, but yes, it was just more fun and easier to shoot because we just knew everyone.”

“And when Rohan Sippy sir, the director came on board it was amazing to work with him. I don’t think any of us took any pressure to perform better for season 2, it just happened very organically,” she added.

The second season of the show will see the return of Gulshan, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles.

Spanning across eight episodes, ‘Duranga S2’ will premiere on October 24 on ZEE5.

16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Indian Idol 14’ gets its ‘Top 15’ contestants
Next article
John Legend says his 4 kids bring ‘a lot of joy’, ‘positive energy’ to their home
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US