Let’s dwell in the Valentine mood this February with these 7 heartwarming stories

Love is a universal theme that continues to be explored in the world of motion pictures. While tales of fated lovers and passionate romances often steal the spotlight, there exists a world of films that delve deeper into the multifaceted nature of love. From one-sided love to coming-of-age, from friendships blossoming into something more to tragic endings, and from unconventional romances to love that transcends beyond humans, these movies and shows offer a kaleidoscope of emotions and experiences.

Join us as we travel through the pages of workplace wonders, to unconventional affairs. This February, let’s honour the various shades of love in our lives throughout the year.

Workplace Love (Inspired by Kiss Sixth Sense)

Love finds its way even in the chaotic world of deadlines and meetings. Hong Ye-sool, an account executive at Zeu Ad, is making her way up at work. However, she has one secret: she can see the future when she kisses someone. In the world of ups and downs of office romance, the unpredictable nature of love creates the most unexpected moments that lead to the most amazing connections. Watch Kiss Sixth Sense to witness a unique story that explores an exciting office romance.

Friends to lovers (Inspired by Soundtrack #1)

Friendship is the starting point for some of the most beautiful love stories. When Eun-soo is asked to write lyrics for a song by a famous composer, she seeks help from her longtime friend turned housemate, Sun-woo. With Soundtrack #1 viewers can share a laugh and shed tears and believe once again that long-lasting relationships are often developed from the beginning of a friendship.

One-sided lovers (Inspired by More than Friends)

Friends for 10 years, Woo-yeon and Soo, secretly harbor feelings for each other. Will their love survive the misunderstandings and missed timings? Watch More than Friends to follow their journey of hidden emotions, misunderstandings, and unspoken love that remains in the air.

No Happy Ending Lovers (Inspired by Snowdrop and Titanic)

Some love stories become more memorable because of their tragic endings. An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate? Watch Snowdrop, to find out more.

Rose is engaged to marry Caledon Hockley but falls in love with a poor artist Jack Dawson aboard the luxurious ill-fated R.M.S Titanic. Witness the epic love story of Jack and Rose to witness the true meaning of great love.

Self-Love (Inspired by Brave)

Before loving someone else, it’s crucial to love oneself. Merida, a strong-minded princess, must rely on her bravery and archery skills to undo a beastly curse that has brought chaos to her Kingdom.

This story is a reminder that self-love is a vital chapter in the book of romance. Look back on your journey of self-discovery and the moments of bravery that led to your personal growth as you watch Brave.

Queer love (Inspired by Out)

The struggle around coming out to one’s family can be one of the many significant moments for the queer community. Out is a short film that explores Greg’s life and his relationship with his partner, Manuel.

Non-human lovers (Inspired by Herbie: Fully Loaded)

Maggie Peyton is the new owner of Herbie, a freewheeling Volkswagen bug as she aims to become a NASCAR competitor. Witness this unique bond between Maggie and Herbie through Herbie: Fully Loaded

