Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is known for her work in 'Sacred Games' and 'Tehran', will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the streaming series 'Made In Heaven

Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'
Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Tehran’, will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the streaming series ‘Made In Heaven‘, the actress shared ahead of her birthday on July 9.

The news of the actress featuring in the second season is a special gift from the actress to her fans. When asked about her birthday plans this year and what makes it so special, Elnaaz shared, “I love Birthdays, I think they are so special and I always try and make my friends birthdays special for them – for me the greatest gift I could get is success and I feel being part of ‘Made in Heaven season 2’ this year (which by the way I totally manifested) I have all reasons to celebrate.”

Looking back at her journey ahead of her special day, she said, “Looking at where I came from and what I have today, seemed like a distant dream and now it’s my reality. I am living my dream right now. All I can say is I am happy and I am content and very excited for this new year.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress, who was last seen in ‘Kandahar’ alongside Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal, has ‘Sangeen’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Telugu special number from the movie ‘Devil’ with Nandamuri Kalyanram.

