Elvish Yadav slaps man at Jaipur restaurant, video goes viral

Elvish Yadav recently got into a brawl with a man at a restaurant in Jaipur.

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav recently got into a brawl with a man at a restaurant in Jaipur. The video from the incident has gone viral showing Elvish slapping a man, as he storms out before coming back to lock horns with the person again.

However, the second time Elvish tried to get into a physical altercation, he was stopped by his friends. He was then escorted out of the restaurant. The video was shared on X.

Soon after the video went viral, Elvish released an audio statement, accessed by The Khabri, on X. In his statement, the YouTuber defended his actions, and claimed that he slapped the man because he hurled abuses at him.

He said: “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either).”

He added: “As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. I am like this only.”

