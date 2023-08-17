scorecardresearch
Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner and content creator Elvish Yadav engaged in a candid live chat with reality TV star Manu Punjabi and clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn't his girlfriend.

Bigg Boss OTT 2′ winner and content creator Elvish Yadav engaged in a candid live chat with reality TV star Manu Punjabi and clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn’t his girlfriend.

Spilling beans on his relationship, Elvish clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn’t his girlfriend. He revealed his feelings for a girl from Punjab, who chooses to remain private and away from social media.

Reflecting on his entry into ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Elvish revealed that he had questioned whether a wildcard entry could win. Motivated by the makers’ affirmation, he aimed to make history, a goal he successfully achieved.

During this captivating conversation, Elvish also opened up about his relationships formed within the house. He reflected on his close bond with Abhishek Malhan, describing their connection as that of brothers.

He confessed to initially feeling shy around Manisha due to her unique communication style, and he fondly recalled the protective stance his father took when she playfully referred to him as “sasur ji”.

Elvish further revealed that sharing the stage with the show’s host, Salman Khan, was a memorable moment for him. Contrary to his expectations of arrogance, he found Salman to be remarkably humble and supportive.

Elvish recounted how Salman’s reassuring gesture of holding his hand during the finale left a lasting impression on him.

Discussing the connections he formed within the house, Elvish emphasised his unique rapport with Pooja Bhatt, marked by heartfelt conversations, showcased a different side of his personality. He playfully mentioned blushing while talking about Pooja and shared light-hearted thoughts about Bebika.

The candid chat is available on JioCinema.

