Emraan Hashmi Calls Taskaree His Most Grounded Hero Role Yet

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to return to the crime-thriller space with his upcoming Netflix series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, and the actor says what drew him to the project was its realistic and restrained portrayal of heroism. Following the release of the show’s gripping trailer, Emraan shared his excitement about being part of a story that values intelligence and discipline over flashy bravado.

Speaking about the overwhelmingly positive response to the teaser and trailer, Emraan said the encouragement from audiences has been deeply motivating. Taskaree also marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, a partnership he describes as creatively fulfilling. “What stood out to me was the show’s grounded, intelligent take on heroism,” Emraan explained, adding that the series focuses on quiet courage, duty and perseverance rather than exaggerated heroics.

Set against the high-pressure environment of government customs, Taskaree plunges viewers into a tense battle of wits where every decision carries consequences. The series explores the intricate and often unseen world of international smuggling — a system built on coded routes, forged documents and strategic deception. From Al-Dera and Addis Ababa to Milan and Bangkok, the narrative spans major global smuggling corridors, showcasing the scale and complexity of the operation.

At the centre of the story is a specialised customs task force stationed at Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country. Emraan Hashmi essays the role of Arjun Meena, a principled and unyielding officer who leads the team. Alongside him are Amruta Khanvilkar as Mitali Kamath, Nandish Singh Sandhu as Ravinder Gujjar, and Anurag Sinha as Prakash Kumar. The officers operate on razor-sharp instinct and meticulous intelligence, knowing that a single oversight could dismantle weeks of painstaking surveillance.

Opposing them is the formidable smuggling kingpin Bada Chaudhary, portrayed by Sharad Kelkar. His syndicate thrives on secrecy, layered networks and global routes carefully designed to evade detection, making the clash between law enforcement and organised crime all the more intense.

Creator Neeraj Pandey shared that customs enforcement had long fascinated him due to its quiet precision and constant pressure. He described Taskaree as a distinct crime thriller rooted in authenticity, adding that the collaboration with Netflix continues after the success of Khakee.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is set to premiere on Netflix on January 14, 2026, promising a tense, realistic and emotionally grounded thriller experience.