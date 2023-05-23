Engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew: Reema Kagti

Filmmaker Reema Kagti, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming show ‘Dahaad’, feels that OTT is a collaborative medium and an engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew.

“I think it’s a collaboration, and I feel that very strongly. You can write something very well, but if you don’t have a good crew, actors and other artistes, you won’t get a good movie,” Reema Kagti said..

She added: “Al Pacino once said, ‘You can shoot my face but you don’t have a movie unless you capture my soul’. So yeah, OTT doesn’t belong to anyone, but to everyone who works with their blood and sweat while making a film or a series.”

‘Dahaad’ is streaming on Prime Video.