Experience love & drama with these 4 binge-worthy international shows

As February unfolds, the air is filled with anticipation and excitement, and what better way to embrace the month of love than by diving into the captivating world of Korean, Turkish, and Mandarin dramas? Here’s a curated special collection of some of the most popular international shows that promise to steal your heart and keep you glued to the screen.

The worldwide show lineup is certain to take you on a love-filled adventurous ride. From adrenaline-pumping thriller romances to soul-stirring medical dramas and tender youthful love stories, ensuring an unforgettable adventure with every watch. Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love all over again with the alluring lineup of international series.

LIFE IS TODAY

Based on the American series ‘New Amsterdam,’ the Turkish drama follows the events that subsequently occur after an idealist doctor, Chief Physician Barış Güvener, is appointed to Hisarönü Hospital, one of the oldest and most established hospitals in Istanbul. However, Hisaronu, one of the best hospitals of its time, is going through a difficult time.

With the arrival of a young and idealistic chief physician, the story of the entire hospital begins to be rewritten. Barış faces personal challenges while working to revive the hospital. Amidst, his own struggles, he embarks on a formidable journey alongside his colleagues, gradually earning their hearts in the process.

While the path of impossible loves, precious friendships, and touching life stories passes through Hisarönü Hospital, Barış will make us believe again in the power of love, hope, and devotion and will open the doors of the hospital to everyone living in Istanbul!

Director: Çiğdem Bozali

Cast: Ulaş Tuna Astepe, Hazar Ergüçlü, Tansel Öngel and Hande Doğandemir

Episode: 25

MY SECRET TERRIUS

The Korean Drama revolves around the life of a single mother named Go Ae-rin, which takes an unexpected turn after her husband’s mysterious death. She becomes entangled in a complex web of espionage and conspiracies when she discovers that her husband is a secret agent. She meets Kim Bon who lives next door and is one of the most highly skilled special operative agents in the National Intelligence Service.

The duo decides to form an unlikely alliance and investigate what happened to the people they loved. What they begin to unearth, however, is that Go Ae Rin’s husband was sucked into part of a huge conspiracy that goes a lot deeper than either of them could have possibly imagined. The captivating storyline keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as each episode reveals new layers of suspense and thrilling plot twists.

Director: Sanghun Park

Cast: So Ji Sub, Jung In Sun, Son Ho Jun, Im Se Mi

Episode: 16

WHEN WE MEET

The story revolves around an office worker named Lu Ming and a high school student named Deng Yu, who shares the same appearance. One day, they met coincidentally, and from then onward, their lives became entangled together. As they spend time together, they slowly understand each other, switching their lives; growing together and achieving redemption, and finally becoming an inseparable part of each other.

With his straightforward enthusiasm, Deng Yu helps Lu Ming get into a multinational company. Lu Ming’s maturity helps Deng Yu succeed in capturing the heart of his crush. Continuous crises disrupt their lives, throwing them into a whirlwind of personal and professional challenges. Stuck in time, they risk losing everything they hold dear, including their connection with each other.

Director: Yu Zing and Wang Kai Yang

Cast: Zhao Dong Ze, Wu Man Si, Tang Meng Zia, Rainco, D-Space and Ziao Yu

Episodes: 24

ONE MORE HAPPY ENDING

This popular K-drama focuses on the story of former singer Han Mi Mo who was in a band called “Angels,” and her friends in their 30’s. As the divorce rate and second marriages are becoming higher in the nation, these friends, too, are looking for love again after a string of failed marriages and relationships.

Mi Mo wished happily ever after when she vowed to be the lawful wife of her ex-husband. That wasn’t the case for her. She now falls in love again and hopes that he’s finally the one for her. Su Hyeok also has his share of heartbreaks and heartaches after the death of his former wife. Embracing the scars of past relationships, they confront the truth and find solace in each other’s love. The romantic comedy will depict how the characters go to great lengths to find romance and happiness in a fun way.

Director: Kwon Sung Chang

Cast: Jang Na-ra, Jyung Kyung-ho and Seo In-Young

Episodes: 16

Whether you’re celebrating the month of love solo or with someone special, there’s no better way to indulge in light-hearted entertainment than with these captivating series for free!! Indulge in a feast of captivating storytelling and vibrant emotions with the curated collection of international shows now available on Amazon miniTV, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.