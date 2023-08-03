scorecardresearch
Faria Abdullah's tattoo helped her bag lead part in 'The Jengaburu Curse'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Faria Abdullah, who portrays the lead role of Priyambada Das in the series ‘The Jengaburu Curse’, has shared that she got the part of the lead in the series because of her tattoo. The incident happened as a stroke of serendipity.

Faria has predominantly worked in the South Indian film and is set to make her Hindi OTT debut with the series.

The series is touted to be India’s first Cli-Fi thriller.

Walking down the memory lane, Faria said: “During the show narration, when Nila sir described the character of Priyambada, he mentioned a specific tattoo design on the character’s leg. To everyone’s surprise, I had the same tattoo, creating an incredible coincidence and connection between me and the character. Nila sir’s reaction to seeing my tattoo, stating that he had finally found Priyambada, added to the feeling that this role was destined for me.”

“The casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, then approached me for the role, and I immediately accepted it because I found the character to be extraordinary and challenging, making it an irresistible opportunity. What’s fascinating is that I felt an instant connection with the role, almost as if the character found me instead of me actively seeking out the role. This deep resonance with the character may have fueled my passion and dedication to portraying Priyambada in ‘The Jengaburu Curse’,” she added.

The series also stars Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Produced by Studio Next, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda, and is written by Mayank Tewari.

The series is set to stream from August 9 only on Sony LIV.

3
