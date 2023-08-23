scorecardresearch
Fawad Khan's 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' becomes first original Pak series to stream globally

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' has become the first Pakistani show to stream on a global platform.

Star Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ has become the first Pakistani show to stream on a global platform. The series, which also stars Sanam Saeed and Ahad Riza Mir, shows is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.

It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, as reported by Variety.

Fawad is a name that needs little introduction, having made his way into international cinema as he has starred in both Bollywood and Hollywood making a strong mark on audiences with his acting skills.

Currently the actor, who is one of the leads in the series is fresh off his success from the Pakistani-Punjabi film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ which became the highest grossing movie of the country. Before that, he was also seen in the MCU series ‘Ms. Marvel’ and is also known for his gig in Indian films such as ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Kapoor and Sons’.

Rounding out the cast are other big names in the country’s film industry such as Hamza Ali Abbasi, who played the main antagonist in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’; Bilal Ashraf (‘Superstar’), Maya Ali ‘Parey Hut Love’), Iqra Aziz (‘Raqeeb Se’), Hania Aamir (‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’), Khushaal Khan (‘Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri’), Nadia Jamil (‘Jo Bichar Gaye’), Omair Rana (‘Pinjra’) and Samina Ahmed (‘Ms Marvel’).

The show will start shooting in Pakistan, the UK and Italy among other places, though as of now the series has no official release date. The series will be released on Netflix.

