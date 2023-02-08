Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Pakistani actor-singer Fawad Khan along with Sanam Saeed will be seen in the upcoming series ‘Barzakh. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the show is set to have its global premiere at the illustrious Series Mania festival in Lille, France, in March.

In the series, Fawad plays a single parent while Sanam plays the central female character who is mysterious as well as compassionate.

‘Barzakh’ is the only selection from South Asia at the festival. The web series will be screened as part of International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section. It has aso been nominated in several categories such as Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.

Thrilled at the selection, director Asim Abbasi said, “At its core, ‘Barzakh’ is a family drama framed within a world of supernatural beings and other worldly events. The genesis of the story stemmed from a personal loss and the fears that came with it, making me realise that love is indeed eternal and nudging me to write a story about it.”

He added, “The selection of ‘Barzakh’ at the Series Mania is such a momentous yet humbling occasion for all of us, not only because it’s a show that’s so close to my heart but also because the selection is such a strong validation of our belief in this story which is now finding its way among the best in the world”.

Held annually at Lille, the Series Mania festival, since its inception in 2010, has been instrumental in recognising and curating the best series from across the world. The festival brings together the best screenwriters, directors and artistes together under one roof.

Shot in the picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan, ‘Barzakh’ blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.