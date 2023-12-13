‘First Act’ trailer gives sneak-peek into lives of child artistes

The trailer of the upcoming streaming docu series ‘First Act’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it offers a glimpse into the life of India’s young talents and their parents and how they navigate the entertainment industry.

The trailer features many prominent faces from the entertainment industry who have worked as child artistes and have gone on to carve a niche for themselves.

The six-part unscripted series follows six key child artistes, capturing their lives in both personal and professional settings.

Their experiences are juxtaposed with insights from seasoned actors who made their debut in the industry as child artistes like Sarika, Jugal Hansraj and older child actors like Darsheel Safary, and Parzaan Dastur.

Filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, who have worked closely with child artists, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph also offer an insight on how the industry functions with the child artistes.

The music and background score for the docuseries has been composed by Amaal Mallik. The series has been produced, written and directed by Deepa Bhatia.

Amole Gupte serves as creative producer on the series produced under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures.

The docuseries is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 15.