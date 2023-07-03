scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Angad Bedi: For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love

Angad Bedi feels that for a successful marriage, lust also plays an important role along with love.

By Agency News Desk
Angad Bedi: For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love
Angad Bedi _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Angad Bedi, who is garnering a lot of positive response for his streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, feels that for a successful marriage, lust also plays an important role along with love. In his segment ‘Made For Each Other’, a young couple, played by Angad and Mrunal Thakur, is suggested to go on a ‘test drive’ for sexual compatibility by Neena Gupta, who plays cool ‘daadi’ to Mrunal.

Angad feels sexual compatibility is a very important point that is hardly spoken about.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “For a healthy marriage, along with love, it is also important to have healthy sexual compatibility. In today’s time and age, we still hesitate to speak about it, but there are so many marriages which have fallen apart because of sexual incompatibility.”

He added, “In our society, lust is a very misunderstood word, but it is an important part that strengthens the bond between husband and wife.”

Angad’s segment ‘Made For Each Other’ is directed by R Balki. The anthology is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BYD sets new sales record in China in June, sells 2.5 lakh units
Next article
Robert De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson
This May Also Interest You
News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

News

Simran Kaur: Gave my voice to Nobita, Doraemon became No.1 cartoon show

News

After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

News

Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer 'Skanda – The Attacker' unveiled

News

Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’

News

Arjun Bijlani: Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’

News

Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

News

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for 'Family Man 3' shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

Health & Lifestyle

Need stronger policies to protect kids from harms of food marketing: WHO

Technology

More women in AI may prevent bias: Melinda French Gates

News

Robert De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson

Technology

BYD sets new sales record in China in June, sells 2.5 lakh units

News

‘The Magic of Shiri’: Teaser promises story filled with magic, thrill and drama

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US