scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Gal Gadot to push boundaries and captivate audience with ‘Heart of Stone’

Pushing boundaries and captivating audiences: Gal Gadot's vision for the 'Heart of Stone'; Gal Gadot’s seamless transition from Producer to Rachel Stone

By Editorial Desk
Gal Gadot pushes boundaries and captivate audience with 'Heart of Stone'
Gal Gadot _ pic courtesy instagram

In the world of cinema, there are few individuals who possess the talent and drive to excel both in front of and behind the camera. Gal Gadot, known for her iconic portrayal of ‘Wonder Woman’, with her upcoming film ‘Heart of Stone’, Gadot not only takes on the challenging role of the film’s protagonist but also steps into the shoes of the producer. This dual responsibility showcases her multifaceted abilities and her commitment to pushing boundaries.

Gal Gadot shared, “It’s really fulfilling to do both, because not only do you have input over the project as a whole, but your role in the film as well. It is really rewarding. I especially liked being involved in the story from the very beginning. It has made the role of Rachel Stone feel much more personal. You want your audiences to be visually interested.”

“I like to think of going to the movies as an opportunity to experience interesting places. Not everyone gets to go to amazing places like Iceland, Italy, Portugal, the UK or Senegal. So beyond great action, you get to see these locations you may not otherwise experience.”

(This was recorded in 2022 and early 2023 before the SAG strike)

Being a firm believer in the magic of movies, Gal wanted to create an experience that transcended the boundaries of traditional spy films. Her desire was to transport the audience to enchanting places they might not otherwise have the opportunity to see. From the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland to the timeless charm of Italy, from the colourful streets of Portugal to the historic majesty of the UK, and even the vibrant spirit of Senegal – each location became an integral part of the film.

Gal’s profound involvement allowed her to infuse Rachel Stone, the film’s protagonist, with a depth and authenticity that struck a chord with the actress on a personal level. Drawing upon her own experiences and beliefs, Gal breathed life into the character, making Rachel a fierce and relatable heroine.

Her co-stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan are full of praise for Gal, admiring her seamless ability to transition between emotional extremes, showcasing her exceptional range as both an actor and producer. They also recognize her as a significant inspiration to actors and actresses worldwide. Through this process, the “Heart of Stone” transcends the boundaries of a mere spy film and transforms into a resonant tale.

Watch ‘Heart Of Stone’, featuring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a force to be reckoned with, exclusively on Netflix on 11th August!

Pic. Sourcegal_gadot
16
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era
Next article
'Taali' trailer: Sushmita's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, heroic battle for transgender rights
This May Also Interest You
News

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, heroic battle for transgender rights

Technology

Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

News

Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

Sports

Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

News

‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction

News

Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now

Technology

YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

Sports

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

News

'Rakshak: India's Braves' teaser gives a glimpse of the heroic Lt Triveni Singh

Technology

Researchers use VR technology to measure brain activity, stress

News

Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

Technology

Singapore-based LegacyTech platform Mitt Arv enters India market

News

Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Feature

Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर

Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US