Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’ poster unveiled

By Editorial Desk
Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' poster

Netflix unveiled the highly-anticipated Key-Art of ‘Heart of Stone’, an electrifying spy action thriller film that is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The striking visuals offer a tantalizing glimpse of Gal Gadot, leaving fans eagerly awaiting for the release of the trailer tomorrow. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Netflix on 11th August.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter – a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

