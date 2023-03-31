scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

“Sara Ali Khan is an ‘extremely hungry actor'” opines ‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani

'Gaslight', director Pavan Kirpalani said Sara Ali Khan is an "extremely hungry and dedicated actor who is always willing to take up the challenges."

By News Bureau
Sara Ali Khan - gaslight _ pic courtesy instagram

Appreciating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for her performance in the movie ‘Gaslight’, director Pavan Kirpalani said she is an “extremely hungry and dedicated actor who is always willing to take up the challenges”.

In the movie, Sara is playing the role of Meesha, a young paraplegic woman confined to a wheelchair, who returns to her family’s royal palace 15 years after receiving a letter from her father. When she returns to the royal palace, she finds her father missing and is welcomed instead by her stepmother Rukmini, played by Chitrangda Singh.

‘Gaslight’ director Kirpalani, who is known for his movies such as ‘Ragini MMS’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Phobia’, said: “Reimagining Sara in this movie has been great fun. It’s a serious role with many layers. It’s a performance driven narrative, and she’s pulled off all the shades effortlessly.”

Praising Sara, he added that she is a dedicated actor and always willing to take up the challenges.

“Sara is an extremely hungry actor and I am lucky to find her at a time when she wants to push her own acting boundaries,” he concluded.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, ‘Gaslight’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
B'luru logs 143 Covid cases in last 24 hours, overall K'taka caseload reaches 288
Next article
Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani awe-struck by Telugu Indian Idol 2 contestants
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a lilac lehenga

News

Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani awe-struck by Telugu Indian Idol 2 contestants

Health & Lifestyle

B'luru logs 143 Covid cases in last 24 hours, overall K'taka caseload reaches 288

News

New 'Citadel' trailer zooms into memory loss of Madden, Priyanka's characters

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday looks lovely in her pink coordinate set; She requests paps to not call her ‘ACP’ at Dior Fashion Show

News

Jay Bhanushali returns to fiction after 11 years

News

Sonu Sood announces on-ground auditions for MTV Roadies Season 19

News

Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ has this James Bond connection

News

'Garmi' teaser presents story of hot-headed aspiring civil servant

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her traditional look in pink silk lehenga at Filmfare Awards Marathi 2022

News

Blackpink’s Jisoo new solo song ‘Flower’ from the album ‘Me’ finally out

Sports

LaLiga launches Video Review System

News

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer releases text messages saying woman takes blame

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a stylish appearance at Dior Fall 2023

News

Ski crash trial verdict clears Gwyneth Paltrow; awarded $1

Sports

IPL 2023: It is a blow not having him, says LSG coach Andy Flower on Mohsin's injury

News

BTS’ Suga to debut solo docu ‘Suga – Road to D-day’

Sports

Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US