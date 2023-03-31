“Sara Ali Khan is an ‘extremely hungry actor'” opines ‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani

Appreciating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for her performance in the movie ‘Gaslight’, director Pavan Kirpalani said she is an “extremely hungry and dedicated actor who is always willing to take up the challenges”.

In the movie, Sara is playing the role of Meesha, a young paraplegic woman confined to a wheelchair, who returns to her family’s royal palace 15 years after receiving a letter from her father. When she returns to the royal palace, she finds her father missing and is welcomed instead by her stepmother Rukmini, played by Chitrangda Singh.

‘Gaslight’ director Kirpalani, who is known for his movies such as ‘Ragini MMS’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Phobia’, said: “Reimagining Sara in this movie has been great fun. It’s a serious role with many layers. It’s a performance driven narrative, and she’s pulled off all the shades effortlessly.”

Praising Sara, he added that she is a dedicated actor and always willing to take up the challenges.

“Sara is an extremely hungry actor and I am lucky to find her at a time when she wants to push her own acting boundaries,” he concluded.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, ‘Gaslight’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.