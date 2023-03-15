scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Gaslight' was shot in 36 days in Gujarat, reveals director

The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey

By News Bureau

The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’, which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was completed in straight 36 days.

Director Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for films such as ‘Phobia’ and ‘Ragini MMS’, has an affinity towards the thriller genre. He shot ‘Gaslight’ at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat on tight schedule and controlled budget.

Talking about this, the director said: “I have shot ‘Gaslight’ in 36 days and it’s safe to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot.”

He further mentioned: “I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri and 12th Street Entertainment, ‘Gaslight’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

Previous article
WPL 2023: RCB have improved…we need to take them very seriously, says UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis
Next article
Rahat Kazmi's 'Am I Next' is about the grit of a teen rape survivor
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US