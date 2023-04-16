scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

George R R Martin didn’t want ‘GOT’ spinoff title not called ‘Dunk & Egg’

Author George R R Martin has shared why he didn't want the new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff not called 'Dunk & Egg'.

By Agency News Desk

Author George R R Martin has shared why he didn’t want the new ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff which is tentatively titled ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ not called ‘Dunk & Egg’. The prequel series from the mind of George R R Martin is based on a series of novellas centred around the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire known as Egg. Many fans have referred to this series as “Dunk & Egg” but Martin shared on his blog why he opted for a different title, reports Deadline.

“The working title will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Whether that will be the final title, I can’t say for sure beyond saying that no, it won’t be called Takes of Dunk & Egg or The Adventures of Dunk & Egg or Dunk & Egg,” Martin wrote on his latest blog post.

Martin continued: “I love Dunk and I love Egg, and I know that fans refer to my novellas as ‘the Dunk & Egg stories,’ sure, but there are millions of people out there who do not know the stories and the title needs to intrigue them too. If you don’t know the characters, Dunk & Egg sounds like a sitcom. Laverne and Shirley.”

“Abbott & Costello. Beavis & Butthead. So, no. We want ‘knight’ in the title. Knighthood and chivalry are central to the themes of these stories.”

The author said that HBO gave the show a full series order and the script for the first episode of the spinoff has already been written. Martin is not sure about how many episodes the first season of the prequel series will consist of but said that “most likely” it would be six episodes “though that is not set in stone.”

Martin also clarified that the development of the adaptations of his books takes time and said that back in 2016 he pitched the premium network two ideas, “the Dance of the Dragons, which in due time became House of the Dragona and Dunk & Egg. That was seven years ago. (I can hardly believe it myself). The lesson there is that development takes time.”

“I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned no idea where they get this stuff and it just makes me shake my head,” he added. “The Nymeria show is still in development. So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live-action and animated.”

Previous article
Ana de Armas learnt English the way immigrants in US do – by watching 'Friends'
Next article
Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library
This May Also Interest You
News

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

News

I&B wants Amazon to promote Indian content

News

Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed’s ‘The Imperfect Prince’

Technology

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, finds report

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

News

When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

Salman Khan to be blamed if Kisi Ka Bhai flops!! Says who?

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

Technology

SoftBank sells VC arm to Singapore-based firm led by Masayoshi's younger brother

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

News

'8 A. M. Metro' tells story of 2 strangers who bump into each other in metro

Sports

Super Cup football: Odisha FC's second-half blitz blows Aizawl FC away in group stage

News

Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Sarah Paulson gave her wages to Pedro Pascal so he could 'feed himself'

Sports

Shooting: Manu, Arjun, among day one winners at Rifle/Pistol selection trials

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US