scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn's new look in 'Aashiqana 3'

Gul Khan talks about the third season of her show 'Aashiqana', a romantic thriller starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles.

By News Bureau

Director and producer Gul Khan talks about the third season of her show ‘Aashiqana’, a romantic thriller starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles. She decodes Zayn’s look in the web series and explains why this fits perfectly in the show and goes well with the storyline.

Gul, who is known for producing TV shows and web series like ‘Geet’, ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’,’ Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, ‘Nazar’, ‘Imlie’, among others, shared about Zayn’s on-screen character Yash’s look as she mentioned that it was the demand of the script and needed to make him appear like this in the third season.

Zayn and Khushi are reprising their roles of Yash and Chikki in the third season. Yash and Chikki, who got married in the second season are shown to be separated in the third, and there is a twist: an entry of a new-born baby which raises many questions and Yash and Chikki will get surrounded by several new issues and problems.

Gul said: “Yash’s look was deliberate because he was supposed to be dead, then he was supposed to be a fugitive for one month during the season break so technically in the show he was missing for 1-2 months. He was living on a boat so we wanted to do that. Once he has come back from his running phase he’s still in that look”.

‘Aashiqana 3’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Previous article
Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise says he came in his dreams
Next article
Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai

News

Asim Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise says he came in his dreams

News

Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' from 'Bad Boy' exudes a mushy feel

Sports

'Mum felt very touched': Cummins responds to Barmy Army's tribute to his ill mother

Technology

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform

Technology

Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

Technology

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

News

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Sports

La Liga: Barca waste chance to move 10 clear as none of top four win in Spain

Sports

Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa gets all set to start

Technology

Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

Sports

Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

Sports

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

Sports

Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title

News

Mollywood bids adieu as director Joseph Manu James' last rites performed

News

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US