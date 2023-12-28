When Gulzar was Saif Ali Khan’s guardian in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with his mum Sharmila Tagore. During the course of the episode, the veteran actress revealed that veteran lyricist Gulzar was Saif’s guardian in Mumbai.

Karan revealed that after the university, Saif did a hair commercial in India and stayed back in Mumbai. This was the time the senior actress requested her friend Gulzar and made Saif stay at writer’s house.

Sharing that incident Saif said: “I stayed there a couple of days. One day I went out. I was 20-19 at the time. So, I came back a little late or rather a little early in the morning and Gulzar sahab was up and I was horrified to see him. He was in a crisp white kurta pyjama, playing the sitar and doing the riyaz and he was horrified to see me coming home at this time.”

Saif further mentioned that Gulzar’s daughter, Meghna Gulzar, the director of ‘Sam Bahadur’, was made to move out of his house.

Saif said: “There is also this story about how his very beautiful, young daughter who is such a good filmmaker now, Meghna, was moved out of the house when I moved in. There was some kind of warning given that, ‘This guy is coming’.”

