'Gyaarah Gyaarah' teaser blends mysticism, science, mystery

The teaser of the upcoming web series, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' was unveiled on Tuesday.

By Agency News Desk
The teaser of the upcoming web series, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ was unveiled on Tuesday. Without revealing too much, it sets the stage for a gripping investigative fantasy drama as it follows three timelines of 1990, 2001 and 2016.

The series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Umesh Bist of ‘Pagglait’ fame and has been co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar. The teaser blends mysticism, science, and mystery to give you an edge of the seat experience.

Talking about the film, director Umesh Bist said, “I am happy to be a part of this team of dedicated storytellers who have an unflinching passion for good cinema. ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ has a lot going for it in terms of the backing of the best producers, a powerful ensemble of young and dynamic actors and passionate writers and a talented crew. We hope to entertain many with this series”.

The series, which will soon release on OTT, has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director at Dharmatic Entertainment said, “As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of storytellers that have always supported diverse and unconventional stories, and I can’t wait to see what we will create together.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer and Founder, Sikhya Entertainment said, “‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is one of our most exciting ventures, and we’re so lucky to be foraying into a new space and genre. We’re also reuniting with Pagglait Director, Umesh Bist, with whom we fully trust in telling this unforgettable story and leaving the audiences with intrigue and wonder”.

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ will be available to stream on ZEE5.

