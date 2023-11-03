scorecardresearch
‘Hack Crimes Online’ gives peek into dark world of cybercrime

The teaser of the crime thriller, ‘Hack Crimes Online’ was unveiled on Friday

‘Hack Crimes Online’ gives peek into dark world of cybercrime _ pic courtesy news agency

The teaser of the crime thriller, ‘Hack Crimes Online’ was unveiled on Friday. The show is based on a novel by India’s prominent cyber-crime investigator, Amit Dubey, and stars Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

The teaser sheds light into the world of hackers and their tactics to steal money and private information from people who fall victim to their devious schemes. As the teaser progresses, we see a group of young people who are a part of the police department solving corporate espionage, bank frauds, and kidnappings, while also fighting against threats to national security.

Talking about the series, director Parmeet Sethi said: “Whether it be work or entertainment, we spend almost all our waking hours today in front of a screen of some kind.Unfortunately, every screen is also a potential crime scene! Today’s criminal does not put a gun to your head and rob you; instead, he just clicks a key on a computer.”

He further mentioned: “’Hack Crimes Online’ sheds light on the alarming rise in cybercrime incidents in our times. The series portrays the journey of a ragtag cyber crime task force that sets about cracking cyber crime cases in our country. This anthology of cyber crime cases tackles different types of hacking methods used by cyber criminals.”

‘Hack Crimes Online’ will soon drop on Amazon miniTV.

