‘Haddi’ director says film serves as platform to voices of transgender community

Akshat Ajay Sharma has shared that the film is a statement of his team’s commitment for providing a platform to voices of the transgender community

Akshat Ajay Sharma, the director of the recently released film ‘Haddi’, has shared that the film is a statement of his team’s commitment for providing a platform to voices of the transgender community. The film explores the dark and complex world of transgender individuals who become entangled in Delhi’s criminal underworld. For the film, over 100 transgender individuals were roped in.

Talking about the same, Akshat said that the inclusion of more than 100 transgender individuals in the making of ‘Haddi’ was a conscious choice to enhance authentic storytelling.

The director said: “Each of these remarkable individuals brought different perspectives of their life and experiences/struggles that they have faced in real life which helped us portray the Kinner Community in the most profound ways. Haddi is not just a film, it’s a statement of our commitment to celebrating diversity and providing a platform for voices that have long been marginalised.”

He further mentioned, “We need to normalise this beautiful community and its people. I hope this film will inspire others in the industry to embrace inclusivity and open doors to countless untapped talents.”

The film stars an ensemble starcast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, Zeeshan Ayub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap.

‘Haddi’ is streaming on ZEE5.

