'HanuMan' breaks new ground as first pan-India film to feature Sanskrit song

In a groundbreaking move for pan-India and multilingual cinema, the makers of ‘HanuMan’ are set to release a song in Sanskrit, titled ‘Sri Ramadhoota Stotram’. This bold endeavour shows the makers’ commitment to embracing and promoting Indian traditions and culture on an unparalleled scale.

‘Sri Ramadhoota Stotram’ marks a significant milestone as the first-ever Sanskrit song featured in a mainstream pan-India film.

The decision to incorporate the ancient and revered language into the film’s soundtrack stems from the makers’ dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India.

The song, carefully crafted as a ‘Sri Ramadhoota Stotram’, adds a spiritual and traditional dimension to the cinematic experience of ‘HanuMan’. Its inclusion amplifies the authenticity of the film but also serves as a bridge between the contemporary medium of cinema and the timeless depth of Sanskrit literature.

The song aligns seamlessly with the overarching vision of ‘HanuMan’, where director Prasanth Varma seeks to not only entertain but also educate and inspire audiences about Indian mythology and scriptures.

By venturing into Sanskrit, the filmmakers are trying to create a cultural resonance that goes beyond the screen, encouraging people to dig into treasures embedded in India’s ancient traditions.

Sharing his vision, Varma said, “We see ‘Sri Ramadhoota Stotram’ as a spiritual journey within our film. By introducing Sanskrit, the language of our ancient texts, we are aiming to connect audiences with our rich cultural heritage.

“It is a way to make our traditions come alive on the big screen and leave a lasting impact on viewers, fostering a deeper appreciation for our roots.”

As ‘HanuMan’ blazes a trail with this pioneering move, it opens a gateway for future films to explore and celebrate the diverse colours of the Indian subcontinent.

‘HanuMan’ is presented by RKD Studios. PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film and Venkat Kumar Jetty is the line producer. Catch the film in theatres on January 12.