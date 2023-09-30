Have done work for money earlier but now I choose cautiously: Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, who will now be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley’, revealed how she used to do work for money in the initial stage of her career but now she has become very cautious in choosing her projects. Wamiqa will be seen playing the lead role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s murder thriller series ‘Charlie Chopra& The Mystery of Solang Valley’.

In a conversation, the actress spoke about the project, what made her say yes to it and how has life changed for her now post doing some great shows.

Talking about the change in her life post being a part of many good projects, she said: “I have spent the initial 8-10 years of my career with insecurity. I have done work for money initially but today I choose my projects cautiously. If the story excites me, I take up the role only then. I have realised if you will do good work with hundred per cent dedication, automatically more and more good work will come your way.”

Talking about saying yes to this project, the actress said: “It was Vishal Bhardwaj’s project. I had to say Yes. Also this is not the regular murder mystery that we have been watching these days. Amidst the serious drama, there is quirkiness in the show and that’s what excited me the most.”

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley’ is a mystery thriller series on Sony LIV directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The show is based on a crime mystery novel by Agatha Christie, The Sittaford Mystery.

It is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, Priti Sahani, and Agatha Christie Limited.

The series stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah.