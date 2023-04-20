scorecardresearch
Hemant Gaba’s ‘Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu’ on ZEE5 from May 5

Hemant Gaba's ‘Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu’ marries live-action & animation, through tales from Indian mythology gives life lessons to misunderstood teens.

By Editorial Desk
Come May 5, and ‘Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu’ will swarm all over the TV screens. No, we are not prophesying a futuristic horror scenario, but talking about a one-of-its-kind web series on ZEE5 titled Fireflies: Parth AurJugnu. The series directed by national award winning Hemant Gaba, with Animesh Verma as the show runner, produced by Amrit Walia, targets family audiences, including teens who are at a vulnerable stage in their lives and grappling with all kinds of problems.

“Our protagonist, Parth, is one such teenager who fails in his exams and is now in the same class as his bright, sassy younger brother. An object of derision and ridicule, he lives in the small Himalayan town of Bheem Mukteshwar and one afternoon, on his way home from school, lands up in the nearby forest, which is believed to be haunted by a Van Rakshak (Demon of the Forest) at that particular time of the year when a Sanjeevani tree arises after 50 years,” shares Hemant.

“Supported by a misfit bunch of friends and helped by their family, the protagonists Parth and Jugnu go on this adventurous ride to save the magical tree from falling in the wrong hands which could lead to a disaster for the society,” adds Hemant.

The show has a talented ensemble. Besides Meet Mukhi, seen in Sony TV’s ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2′, who plays Parth, the show also features Riva Arora, popular from Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya, Zee’s Dance Bangla Dance Akshat Singh and other child actors Anaya Shivan and Aekam Binjwe. Priyanshu Chatterjee and Vineeta M Joshee play Parth’s parents, while Madhoo Shah is his wise grandmother.

Varun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ as Gangu’s love interest Ramnik Laal, brings in the romance with Zoya Afroz’s Nyasa. DJ-actor Luke Kenny plays a pivotal role.

“While Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu is primarily for teens, it will appeal to their younger siblings, parents, and even grandparents because the issues it raises are very relatable across generations, and the lessons come out of not just age and experience but are imparted through tales from Indian mythology that like the fireflies light up the darkness in every way. That I think is the USP,” says Madhoo Shah, who plays Nani in the series.

“The content for kids, especially teens is very far and few in our country and it is nice to be part of a series where all the family members can sit and watch it together without feeling uncomfortable. That was something that made me say yes,” adds the actor who did the series Nail Polish earlier.

