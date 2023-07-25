scorecardresearch
Henry Cavill gives his best in final outing as Geralt of Rivia in new ‘The Witcher' Season 3 trailer

Henry Cavill’s time as the famed monster hunter Geralt of Rivia is unfortunately reaching its end now as ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 2  has dropped a new trailer ahead of its release, though he gives his best as the legendary ‘White Wolf’.

The trailer showcases Geralt in a furious avatar massacring Nilfgaardian soldiers left and right, while later being shown held at a knife’s edge by Redanian spymaster Dijkstra, who tells him that he should have chosen a side.

Aretuza, the school of all mages is now being destroyed with fire everywhere, the mages dying and the last remnants of the witches and sorcerers facing off against hordes of attackers. With great sets and CGI, Cirilla, Geralt’s adoptive daughter, protege and his ‘Child of Destiny’ is facing off against horrendous monsters in the middle of a desert.

Elsewhere mages Rience and his much more powerful master Vilgefortz are hot on Ciri’s trail while the threat of the Elven killers, the Wild Hunt still looms as they too follow Ciri under the command of the ruthless General Eredin in their haunting skeletal armours riding their army on the sky.

Yennerfer of Vengerberg, is facing off against many mighty threats and killing many as Ciri faces off against Rience, with the trailer culminating in a showdown between Geralt and Vilgefortz.

As the show deviates heavily from the source material, it is unknown what will culminate in the fight, though in the books Vilgefortz while no match for Geralt in physical combat, manages to defeat the witcher due to his powerful sorcery and leaves him horribly beaten, but spares his life.

With politics, deception, heavy violence and so many powerful enemies spilling blood everywhere, all of the Continent is now covered in blood and fire as Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, alongside their few allies fight off the worst of enemies with the odds completely stacked against them.

The official synopsis of ‘ The Witcher Season 3’ states: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever,” it further stated.

Volume 2 of ‘The Witcher Season 3’ is set to finally release on Netflix on July 27, 2023, and will comprise only three episodes, which is a bit shorter when compared to Volume 1.

As for the future of ‘The Witcher’, Season 4 is already greenlit and in production, but it will no longer see Henry Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia, as Liam Hemsworth will instead take up the role of the famed monster slayer.

Henry Cavill had dropped out of the show due to creative differences, as he wanted to stick to the source material while the makers were deviating heavily from it, which has earned the creative heads a bunch of notoriety.

The ‘Man of Steel’ actor will now instead focus on live action adaptation of Games Workshop’s dark fantasy-sci-fi-military tabletop game ‘Warhammer 40,000’ of which Henry is a massive fan and will oversee its production.

‘Warhammer 40k’ has spawned a massive universe full of several factions and many highly detailed storylines in what is one of the grimmest and biggest fictional universes ever, roughly around 10 times the size of ‘Star Wars’.

